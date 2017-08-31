

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead following a daylight shooting at North York Sheridan Mall Thursday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue around 5 p.m.

According to officers, a man was chased into the mall after an altercation took place in the parking lot outside.

Police said the commotion carried into the shopping centre before the man was fatally shot.

Toronto paramedics confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are unsure of how many suspects were involved, saying witnesses saw multiple people fleeing the scene on foot.

The mall is currently shut down but a witness told CP24 he was “barricaded” with 15 people after the shooting.

Road closures are in place in the area to accommodate an investigation.