

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man was shot several times overnight in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood.

Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The shooting took place in the lobby of building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere, police said.

Investigators have yet to release information about suspects in the case.