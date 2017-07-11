

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough's Eglinton East neighbourhood overnight.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near a Tim Hortons near Midland and Eglinton avenues.

The victim, police say, was shot in the back and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment. His injuries appear to be serious but police say they have not received any indication that the man is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects and police have not said if the victim was targeted in the shooting.