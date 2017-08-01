

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Toronto's Humewood-Cedarvale neighbourhood overnight.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. near Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue, in the area of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue.

A man in his 20s made his way over to a gas station in the area after sustaining a gunshot wound.

He was found by paramedics and rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment but died a short time later.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police say no suspects are currently in custody.

Speaking at the scene Tuesday, Det. Andy Singh said police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward and speak to investigators.

"We are still very early on in the investigation but we do know that the male… resides in the area," Singh said.

"We don’t have a detailed suspect description but we do believe that it’s one or possibly two males and they were last seen on Claxton."

He added that police do not believe there is any threat to public safety.