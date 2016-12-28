Shooting in Jane and Finch neighbourhood sends man to hospital
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 7:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 7:28PM EST
One man is being transported to a trauma centre after being shot in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area shortly before 7 p.m.
At the scene, officers located a man, believed to be in his 30s. Paramedics described the victim’s injuries as serious.
According to police, a black sport utility vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
Officers continue to investigate.