

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men were injured, one critically, after a shooting in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Brussels Road for a shooting in the area.

When they arrived on scene, a man believed to be in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A second man was found at the scene and was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics could not confirm if the second man had also been shot.

The Toronto Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the case and police say they do not believe any arrests have been made.