Shooting near Keele and Finch sends 1 man to hospital
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 8:10PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 8:11PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the Keele and Finch area Friday evening.
According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are currently investigating in the area.
No suspect information was immediately provided.