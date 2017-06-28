

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Toronto’s Black Creek neighbourhood was apprehended by police in Orillia on Wednesday morning after a tense high-speed pursuit along Highway 400.

Toronto police tell CP24 that at around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Norfinch Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, police say, had also been assaulted.

When police caught up with the suspect wanted in connection with the violent incident, investigators say the man got into his car, fired shots at the officers and fled the area.

The suspect then led several officers on a high-speed chase along Highway 400 northbound between Toronto and Orillia.

As cruisers pursued the suspect vehicle, Toronto police say the suspect fired shots outside of his car window and bullets may have struck other vehicles driving along the roadway.

The high-speed chase came to an end near Memorial Avenue in Orillia after a spike belt was deployed.

Reports from the scene indicate that the man attempted to flee into a wooded area on foot but he was caught by officers a short time later.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon confirmed to CP24 that officers did locate a firearm in the area where the suspect was arrested.

“The issue with respect to public safety is no longer,” Leon said.

He said the suspect will be taken back to Toronto as officers continue to investigate.

Police have not said what charges the man is expected to face.

No police officers were wounded.

Paramedics say the female who was shot in Black Creek was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto police are asking anyone whose vehicle was damaged or shot at by the suspect during the high-speed pursuit to report it to the OPP.

Anyone involved in the incident is also asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100.

Northbound Highway 11 is closed at Line 15. The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Innisfil Beach Rd. but all lanes have since reopened.