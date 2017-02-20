Shooting victim found outside entrance to Etobicoke apartment building
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found outside the entrance to an Etobicoke apartment building. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:23AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early this morning
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue.
Police say a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside the entrance of a building at 320 Dixon Road.
He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet confirmed where the shooting took place and the age of the victim has not yet been released.
Police say they do not have any information on possible suspects but added that there is no threat to public safety.