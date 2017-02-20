

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early this morning

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue.

Police say a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside the entrance of a building at 320 Dixon Road.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet confirmed where the shooting took place and the age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say they do not have any information on possible suspects but added that there is no threat to public safety.