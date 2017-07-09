

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired inside an apartment building in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 6:45 a.m. at a building in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a shot was fired into a door of an apartment unit and the incident appears to be targeted.

No injuries were reported and police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

No suspect information has been provided by investigators.