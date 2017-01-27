

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired through the window of a Pickering coffee shop overnight.

It happened at a Country Style at Brock Road and Plummer Street shortly before 3 a.m.

Police went to the store after receiving a call for a person with a weapon. A bullet hole was discovered in a window of the shop and a single round was found nearby, police said.

Four people who were inside the shop at the time were uninjured.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but did not locate any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2839 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).