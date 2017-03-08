Shots fired at condo building in Woodbridge
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:31AM EST
York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a condominium complex in Woodbridge early this morning.
It happened at a building on Woodstream Boulevard, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Highway 7, at around 1 a.m.
Police say multiple shots were fired into the front door of a condo unit.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.