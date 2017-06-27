

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Assailants have once again targeted the Musitano family, this time in Hamilton.

Police confirmed multiple shots were fired outside a home in Hamilton Tuesday that is connected to the notorious family.

This is less than two months after Angelo Musitano, a 39-year-old well-known mobster from the Hamilton area, was gunned down on May 2 while sitting in a pickup truck parked in the driveway of his home in Waterdown.

Staff Sgt. Peter Thom said at the time he was approached by a suspect wearing a black jacket and shot to death.

In this latest incident, ahome on St. Clair Boulevard that’s connected to the mob figure was shot at by unknown assailants early Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said they found multiple shell casings on the roadway and said the home suffered damage consistent with gunshots.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Thesuspect or suspects in this shooting fled the scene in a vehicle.

“Detectives continue to investigate and are considering the possibility that information and or evidence may be connected to other ongoing investigations including the murder of Angelo Musitano,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

AngeloMusitano and his older brotherPat Musitano were charged with first-degree murder in the 1997 contract killing of Hamilton mob boss Johnny "Pops" Papalia.

A plea bargain allowed the brothers to plead guilty to the lesser offence of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro in 1997.

Anyone with information about this most recent shooting incident is asked to call police at 905-546-3833.