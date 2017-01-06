

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired at a townhouse complex in North York early Friday morning.

Officers were first dispatched to the complex on George Henry Boulevard near Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road at around 1:15 a.m. after police were contacted about the sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found shell casings and discovered that the complex had been damaged by the gunfire.

No injuries have been reported and police say that they do not have any information about possible suspects.

Forensic Identification Services officers are currently processing the scene.