

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after at least nine shots were fired in a parking lot outside a Rexdale bar early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred outside Eclectic Lounge on Steinway Boulevard near Steeles Avenue and Highway 27 at around 1:50 a.m.

Police say that officers located a vehicle with three bullet holes in it following the shooting. Officers also found nine shell casings on scene.

Police say that a number of people who may have witnessed the shooting left before officers arrived. Those people are being urged to contact police.

No information has been released about possible suspects at this point.