Peel police are searching for witnesses after shots were fired near a Mississauga complex where a child’s birthday party was being held last week.

According to investigators, at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West for a reported shooting.

Shell casings were found at the scene but investigators were unable to locate any suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a child’s birthday party was being held at a nearby complex at the time but it is not clear if any of the party goers were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.