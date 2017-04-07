

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired through the front window of a Scarborough home early Friday morning.

Police responded to the address on Crown Acres Court near Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Once on scene, police located evidence of gunfire but could not find any suspects or victims.

It is not known whether anyone was inside the home at the time.

Police say that they continue to investigate the shooting.