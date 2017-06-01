Shots fired through window of Etobicoke restaurant
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:33AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired through the window of a restaurant in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.
It happened on Dixon Road, near Islington Avenue, shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Police say they are investigating whether a dark sedan seen in the area is connection to the incident.
No suspect information has been released.