

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood may remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a large sinkhole in the area.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down for the past 24 hours due to the hole.

Crews worked through the night Tuesday to try to determine what caused the sinkhole to form.

“Right now we are just trying to do an excavation to open it up and see if it is a sewer collapse,” Steve Harding, of OJCR Construction, told CP24 Wednesday morning.

Construction crews will need to repair the sewer line and secure an adjacent gas line before the hole can be filled and repaved.

It is estimated that the area will be closed to traffic until Thursday afternoon.