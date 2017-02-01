

The sister of a Toronto filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys on Tuesday says she not giving up hope that her brother will be found alive.

Rob Stewart, 37, was reported missing near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida. at around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Alexandra Stewart, the Toronto-filmmaker was in Florida filming the sequel to his 2006 documentary ‘Sharkwater.’ The film was to tell the story of the 80 million sharks killed each year for reasons other than the use of their fins.

“It would be impossible to be anything other than enormously concerned which is why we are focused on doing as much as possible but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t hopeful,” Alexandra Stewart told CP24 on Wednesday. “With the strength of his swimming, his ease in the ocean, the excellence of the coast guard and the conditions we are facing in terms of the climate in the water I think we are in as good shape as we can ask for.”

Alexandra Stewart told CP24 that she last spoke to her brother over the phone about 10 days ago.

She said that she is only getting by right now by thinking about what she has to do in the next “half an hour or hour” and not dwelling on the worst case scenario.

“We have heard that people can last more than 72 hours in conditions like this. Rob being so strong and at home in the ocean we feel has every chance of making it past that,” she said.

Coast Guard ‘aggressively’ searching for Stewart

Though Stewart has now been missing for close to 24 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard says it is still “aggressively” searching for him.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelley said multiple air, surface and dive teams are out searching for the 37-year-old.

“Fortunately the weather has been very conducive to effective and safe search operations. Our crews have been able to remain out there all night. We’ve had multiple air assets searching from the air and multiple coast guard cutters and boats that have been able to stay out there and search. So that has been a positive factor,” he said.

“But as you know there are a lot of variables which can affect the effective search, such as current.”

Kelley could not say how long the search will continue.

“As far as a timeline, I cannot give you an exact timeline right now but I can tell you the search is ongoing,” he said.

Friends of Stewart took to social media to express concern over his disappearance and call on people to help look for him.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

Friend Rob Stewart lost off Fla coast share ASAP w anyone you know in Florida who dives or has a boat 2 help search https://t.co/KUoIpHWXs8

— Survivorman (@reallesstroud) February 1, 2017

Praying for the safe return of my dear friend, shark activist Rob Stewart. Let's find him.

Our friend ROB STEWART (@teamsharkwater) has gone missing diving in ISLAMORADA, Florida. If you have a boat with searchlights, please help. https://t.co/wF4MuleJF0 — D Films (@DFilms) February 1, 2017

Kelley said crews are not asking for outside assistance from members of the public at this time.

"It is very important if any public looks to … reach out and assist in any way that they coordinate that through the Coast Guard and through the local officials,” he noted.

“If you get multiple air assets out there, it could create a more dangerous situation and we could have a new search and rescue operation that we definitely don’t want to have happen.”

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Daily Planet host Ziya Tong, who is a friend of Stewart's, described the filmmaker as a "tremendous human being" who has been a "great change-maker."

"Rob has saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of sharks around the world, especially because of his awareness, his messages that he’s been bringing," she said.

Tong added that he was doing deep dives of about 200 feet while in Florida.

She said what gives her hope is that Stewart is a "fantastic diver."

"I know that he is incredibly experienced," she said.