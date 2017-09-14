

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after police encountered two men fighting with a knife near Jane and Finch on Thursday morning.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police were called to the corner of Driftwood Avenue and Cobbler Crescent at 9:14 p.m. for a report of two men fighting, one of them armed with a knife.

Sidhu said one man stabbed the other multiple times.

Officers arrived at the scene and there was some kind of encounter between officers and the men.

Two men were rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics say one male had multiple stab wounds and was in serious condition, while a second man had suffered one gunshot wound and was in life-threatening condition.

Police later called the SIU. The watchdog agency is generally called to incidents involving police and a member of the public that results in serious injury, death or an allegation of sexual assault.