

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Toronto's east end.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident began shortly before midnight Friday, when police officers encountered a speeding vehicle.

The agency says that a short time later, there were reports that a vehicle had crashed into a residence.

The SIU says a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injured leg.

The unit is an arm's length agency that's automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police.