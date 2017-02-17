

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a vehicle that was fleeing police collided with a diplomatic vehicle in Etobicoke.

The SIU says that Toronto police officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

The SIU says that there was an interaction between police and the occupants of the vehicle, at which point the vehicle fled. The fleeing vehicle then struck a vehicle with diplomatic plates in the intersection of Burnamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West, the SIU says. A third vehicle was also struck as a result of that collision.

The male driver of the vehicle with diplomatic plates was subsequently taken to hospital with a serious upper body injury. The SIU says a police officer also sustained an injury and was taken to hospital; however the severity of that injury is not clear.

Meanwhile, the two occupants of the vehicle that failed to stop for police were arrested at the scene.

The SIU has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the investigation.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.