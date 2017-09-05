

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man in Sudbury, Ont., early Monday.

The agency says shortly after midnight, Sudbury police officers set up a perimeter around a residence as a result of receiving a call.

Officers and paramedics entered the home about two and a half hours later and a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be performed Wednesday morning. The man's name has not been released and the SIU has not divulged the reason for the initial call.

The SIU investigates all reports involving police in Ontario where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.