

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Special Investigations Unit says a Chatham-Kent police officer is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault involving a 33-year-old woman.

The province's police watchdog says the investigation began after the woman came forward with allegations that she was assaulted on May 4, 2103.

In a news release Monday, the SIU says 46-year-old Const. Kenneth Miller has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust by public officer.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court April 4.

The SIU says it will make no further comment since the matter is before the court.

The unit is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.