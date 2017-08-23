

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police constable with assault in relation to the arrest of a 23-year-old man in North York two years ago.

On Nov. 30, 2015, just after midnight, officers were called to the area of Maple Leaf Drive and Jane Street.

They later came into contact with a man sitting in a taxicab outside of an apartment tower located at 300 Queens Drive.

As officers arrested him, he suffered serious injuries, SIU investigators said.

Despite the encounter occurring in 2015, the SIU says it only became aware of the incident in Oct. 2016.

On Wednesday, the SIU charged an officer identified as Const. Joseph Dropuljic with one count of assault.

He is expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Sept. 7.

The SIU is called in to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that leads to death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.