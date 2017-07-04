

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The provincial Special Investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police officer in connection with a collision that left a 52-year-old male cyclist with serious injuries in Scarborough earlier this year.

On Jan. 9 at about 7:30 p.m., police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East and later came into contact with a man riding a bike on McCowan Road.

A short time later, a Toronto police cruiser collided with the cyclist.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro could not say whether police were called to the area specifically to investigate the cyclist.

On Tuesday, Const. Cole Robinson was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on July 18.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.