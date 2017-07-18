

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police constable with aggravated assault in relation to an incident in Whitby last year that left a man with serious injuries.

The SIU says that at 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2016, an off-duty Toronto police officer was involved in some sort of interaction with a 19-year-old man in the area of Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive.

Durham Regional police officers arrived a short time later and arrested the 19-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The man’s lawyer notified the SIU of the incident on April 27, 2017.

As a result of an investigation, the SIU charged Const. Michael Theriault with one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of public mischief.

Theriault was arrested on Tuesday and released on a promise to appear.

He is scheduled to appear next at the Oshawa courthouse on 150 Bond Street on Aug. 10.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.