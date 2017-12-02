

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a suspect in a violent home invasion in Bendale is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an officer during a foot pursuit.

According to police, an armed home invasion was reported in the area of Benshire Drive and Jarwick Drive, near McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive, early Saturday morning.

Three or four suspects reportedly broke into a home in the area armed with guns and the homeowner quickly fled.

When officers arrived at the house, they were involved in a foot pursuit with the suspects.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two officers were also treated for unknown injuries.

Members of the Special Investigations Unit have been called in and are now looking into the circumstances around the shooting.

The other suspects are still at large, police say.