

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances of an arrest along the Harbourfront on Tuesday evening that left a male cyclist with serious injuries.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say a Toronto police officer saw a 44-year-old man on a bicycle run a red light on Queen’s Quay, east of York Street.

The officer then proceeded to arrest the cyclist and during the course of that interaction, the SIU says the cyclist a suffered serious injury.

Investigators have designated one subject officer and two witness officers as part of the inquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.