

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a 20-year-old man fell to his death from an apartment building in the Black Creek Drive and Weston Road area.

Police were called to a 12th floor unit of the building on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Boulevard at around 7 p.m. for a person in crisis.

A short time later one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SIU.

The SIU said Wednesday night that they have invoked their mandate and are investigating. Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to look into the fatal incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.