

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 46-year-old man was injured during an interaction with Toronto police earlier this week.

According to the SIU, officers attempted to stop a man in the area of Adelaide Street West and University Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The SIU says the man fled from offers and was later located in the area of Simcoe Street, between the United States Consulate General and Canada Life buildings.

At that location, the SUI says there was an interaction between the man and officers.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to probe the circumstances around this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529, ext. 2314.