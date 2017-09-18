

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an interaction with police outside a downtown nightclub early Saturday morning.

In a news release issued Monday, the SIU said at around 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was involved in an altercation with security guards outside a nightclub on Pearl Street, located in the city’s Entertainment District.

Toronto police were called to the area and the 18-year-old was injured as he was being arrested by police.

He was treated in hospital for an injury to his arm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any interaction between a police officer and member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.