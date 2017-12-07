

The Canadian Press





DOUGLAS, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man died of gunshot wounds during an interaction with officers.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home in the village of Douglas, near Renfrew yesterday afternoon.

Investigators say the call came from someone concerned about a family member.

The SIU says a 52-year-old man at the property sustained a gunshot wound while interacting with police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU reviews deaths, injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police.