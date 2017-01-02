

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was critically injured following an incident in the city’s west end this morning.

According to a news release issued by the Special Investigations Unit Monday afternoon, Toronto police officers were called to a home on Saint Clarens Avenue near College Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

A short time later, a 60-year-old woman was located between two houses.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and her condition is not known at this time.

Five investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.