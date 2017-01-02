

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in the city’s west end this morning that left one woman injured.

It happened near College Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

Few details have been released about the case but the Special Investigations Unit says a 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following the incident.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.