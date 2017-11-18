

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a police officer was involved in a collision on Highway 427 while responding to a call on Friday night.

Police have said that an Ontario Provincial Police officer was travelling in the southbound express lanes of the highway near Dundas Street at around 7 p.m. when a collision occurred on the road ahead of him.

The officer ended up getting involved in that collision, though the circumstances surrounding how that came to be the case remain unclear.

The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and was in stable condition as of late Friday night.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death or sexual assault at the hands of Ontario police officers.