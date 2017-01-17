

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating following the death of a man in Clarington Tuesday evening.

According to a release issued by the Special Investigations Unit, the investigation stems from an incident that began with a traffic stop on Highway 115, north of Taunton Road.

“Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service spotted a vehicle they had been attempting to locate,” the SIU said.

“There was an interaction between an officer and a male occupant of the vehicle. The male ran across the northbound lanes and entered into the southbound lanes where he was struck by a pickup truck travelling south.”

The man, said to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

“The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact 800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.”

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.