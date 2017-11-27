SIU investigating death of man taken into custody in east end
A logo for Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is pictured. (Tom Stefanac)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 9:56AM EST
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man who was taken into custody at an apartment building in the city’s east end Sunday night.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at a building in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man seated and handcuffed in the building’s security office. Police took him into custody and searched him and then he sat back down, the SIU said in a news release.
A short time later, the man fell to the ground without vital signs. Paramedics at the scene performed CPR and rushed the man to hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.
The SIU – an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault – has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident.