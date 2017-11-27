

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man who was taken into custody at an apartment building in the city’s east end Sunday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a building in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man seated and handcuffed in the building’s security office. Police took him into custody and searched him and then he sat back down, the SIU said in a news release.

A short time later, the man fell to the ground without vital signs. Paramedics at the scene performed CPR and rushed the man to hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The SIU – an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault – has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident.