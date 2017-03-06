

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a woman on Highway 407 in Burlington this afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Highway 407 and Dundas Street at around 4 p.m.

Few details have been released so far about what happened. However the investigation has shut down the highway for several hours into the evening rush.

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 remain closed at Highway 403, while the eastbound lanes remain closed at the QEW as police investigate. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.