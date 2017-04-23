

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident at a North York apartment building that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

In a news release issued Sunday, the SIU said officers with the Toronto Police Service's emergency task force were called to an apartment building on Saranac Boulevard and interacted with a 61-year-old woman inside one of the units.

During the interaction, the SIU said the woman suffered serious injuries, including burns to a significant portion of her body.

The woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and is currently in an intensive care unit.

Four investigators and one forensic investigator has been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.