

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating injuries sustained by a 42-year-old man who was arrested by Toronto police in Etobicoke on Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit said officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Twenty Ninth Street in Etobicoke shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a reported sexual assault.

The SIU says a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to look into the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving police officers where there has been a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.