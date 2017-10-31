

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has been called in after a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital following an interaction with police.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. when Peel Regional Police received a 911 call.

Officers responded to the call outside a residence in the Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road area.

The man had an interaction with officers outside the residence, after which he was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Few details about the incident have been released so far.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon , the SIU said it has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. Two subject officers and one witness officer have also been designated as part of the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.