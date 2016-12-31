

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the circumstances of a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The collision happened at around 3 a.m. in the intersection of Vodden Street and Rutherford Road, which is near Hwy. 410 and Queen Street.

According to the SIU, four people were injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries is not known.

The intersection is closed to traffic as authorities investigate.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.