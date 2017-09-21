

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a suspect fled from police during a takedown in Leaside on Thursday afternoon.

Const. David Hopkinson said police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bayview and Eglinton avenues as officers suspected the people inside may be armed.

When the traffic stop was initiated, a minor collision occurred.

Police were able to arrest one suspect at the scene but a second suspect fled from officers.

The male suspect is currently on the loose in the neighbourhood and Hopkinson said he may be armed with a gun.

The area where the collision occurred is being cordoned off and officers are currently conducting an extensive search.

People are advised to avoid the area, Hopkinson added.

“I would like to keep people away from the area if they don’t have any business there just to give the officers the opportunity to try and locate what could be a potentially dangerous suspect,” Hopkinson said.

The Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate and announced that they would investigate the Leaside incident shortly after 6 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; however one resident told CTV News Toronto earlier on Thursday that he saw two men running “very fast” down the street.

“They didn’t seem to be jogging, they seemed to cut right across the path,” they said. “One of them was clutching something and said, ‘I need to get rid of this… What do I do? What do I do?’ and the other one said ‘dump it.’ It was dumped into a neighbours waste can.”

Police have not said whether a discarded firearm has in fact been located.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any interaction between a police officer and member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.