

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A former Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the province's Special Investigations Unit.

According to the SIU, the charges stem from an incident involving a female in the summer of 2009.

Other circumstances of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.

As a result of the investigation, the SIU says they have charged 55-year-old Carlton Watson with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in a Brampton courtroom on March 27.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.