

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say the Special Investigations Unit may be called in to probe the circumstances of a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

The collision happened at around 3 a.m. in the intersection of Vodden Street and Rutherford Road, which is near Hwy. 410 and Queen Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that one person was taken to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

The intersection is closed to traffic as authorities investigate.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency hasn't officially invoked its mandate in the crash yet.