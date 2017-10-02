

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating following the Vaughan arrest of a man and a woman wanted in an alleged crime spree in the province.

Officers with York Regional Police apprehended the two at around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 as they were leaving Vaughan Mills shopping centre near Toys “R” Us.

The man had an interaction with officers during his arrest and was transported to hospital afterward with a serious injury, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Monday.

Both the man and the woman were eventually transferred to the custody of Niagara Regional Police.

Niagara Police have previously alleged that the pair was involved in 25 separate incidents ranging from vehicle and gas thefts to shoplifting between Aug. 18 and Sept. 26.

In one incident at Niagara on the Lake on Sept. 26, the suspects damaged several police and civilian vehicles while attempting to evade arrest, Niagara police said.

On Sept. 28, Niagara police issued a news release calling the two suspects a risk to public safety and appealed for information about their whereabouts.

Niagara police announced Saturday that two suspects had been arrested.

Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, 24, and 22-year-old Rachel Hayden remain in police custody. Police have not yet said what charges they are facing.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned by the SIU to look into the arrest at Vaughan Mills.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.