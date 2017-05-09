

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses in a police altercation on Monday evening in Toronto’s downtown area, which left one man critically injured.

Preliminary information suggests officers received a call about a man armed and walking on Yonge Street, near College Street around 11:30 p.m., a release from the Special Investigations Unit says.

Not long afterward, a police chase broke out on foot before the man was arrested at Yonge and Alexander streets.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to hospital with a serious injury to one of his limbs, the release says.

Three investigators have been assigned to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Ontario's SIU investigates whenever there is a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police in the province.