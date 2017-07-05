

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters remain at the scene and some residents are still out of their homes after a four-alarm fire tore through a row of homes in the Trinity-Bellwoods area Wednesday evening.

The fire started on Argyle Street, in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area at around 5 p.m. and eventually affected six buildings.

Five of those buildings sustained fire damage while all six sustained smoke and water damage.

Images shared from the scene showed thick black smoke and flames coming from rooftops after the fire started and the smoke was visible for kilometres around.

“We have four houses involved at the moment, two completely involved,” District Fire Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 at the scene. “Because of the area and the tight proximity of the houses, it’s very difficult to contain this fire. We’re working very hard. We’ve surrounded the buildings that are on fire and we’re working to contain any additional exposures.”

A number of homes in the area were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze. and many of those people were still not able to return home late Wednesday.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze. However one firefighter had to be treated for a minor case of heat exhaustion, Toronto Fire said.

Powell said it is still too early to say how the fire started.

“I’m not going to speculate. Until we get a good handle on what’s going on, we won’t be able to ascertain that information just yet,” he said.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene overnight.